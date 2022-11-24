Get three months of free Amazon Music

Amazon Music is offering subscribers three months of free service.

The limited-time offer only applies to new subscribers.

Undiscounted, the service typically offers users one month of free service.

After the free trial, the service costs $10/month and renews automatically. Prime Members get the service for $9/month. Customers can cancel the service at any time.

Amazon Music allows access to ad-free music and podcasts. Users can also listen offline and access “unlimited skips” to find the right song.

More details are available on Amazon’s website.

