Apple’s failure to include charging bricks with iPhones leads to confiscations in Brazil

Brazil’s Ministry of Justice has seized iPhones from Apple retail stores nationwide.

Back in September, the regulator suspended the sale of iPhones that don’t come with charging bricks in the country. Apple said that removing charging bricks was intended to help the environment by reducing waste. However, Senacon, Brazil’s consumer protection agency, argued there were other ways for Apple to do this, such as by switching to USB-C.

Apple was fined R$12,275,500 (about $3.08 million CAD), but the move didn’t make the company comply.

According to Tecnoblog, the government has seized iPhones from various retail stores in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia.

The decision is being disputed in court, and the tech giant’s Brazil faction will continue selling iPhones until a decision is rendered.

Source: Tecnoblog Via: 9to5Mac