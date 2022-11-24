Here are some of Amazon Canada’s top gaming deals for Black Friday 2022

It’s the week of Black Friday, so naturally, Amazon Canada has all kinds of tech deals right now.
For the gamers in your life, though, here’s a round-up of some of the e-commerce giant’s most notable gaming-related offers:
- Elden Ring (PS4/PS5/Xbox) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA 23 — $39.95 for PS4/Xbox One (regularly $79.99), $49.95 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (regularly $89.99)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch digital code) — $55.96 (regularly $79.99)
- The Last of Us Part I (PS5) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch digital code) — $55.96 (regularly $79.99)
- NHL 23 — $39.95 for PS4/Xbox One (regularly $79.99), $44.96 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (regularly $89.99)
- NBA 2K23 — $39.95 for PS4/Xbox One (regularly $79.99), $49.95 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (regularly $89.99)
- PS5 DualSense controllers — $64 to 64.95 each (regularly $89.99 to $94.99)
- Sonic Frontiers (PS4/PS5/Xbox consoles/Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo Switch digital code) — $55.96 (regularly $79.99)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) — $29.95 (regularly $64.99)
- Xbox Wireless Controller — $59.96 (regularly $74.99 to $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. Note that the majority of gaming deals are available at a variety of retailers.
