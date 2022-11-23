Samsung’s Black Friday deals slash $100s on phones, TVs and smartwatches

Samsung’s Black Friday deals offer savings on appliances, smartphones, tablets and more. Some of the devices also come in Black Friday Bundles.

Below are some of the most notable deals:

You can check all the bundles, here.

All of these phones are also on sale individually. They’re available until December 1st.

You can check all of the handset deals here. They’re available until December 1st.

You can check out all the tablet deals here. They’re available until November 29th.

You can check out all of the smartwatch deals here. These smartwatches are discounted until December 1st.

There are more TV deals here that are available until November 24th. You can also save $1,000 on the 85-inch Frame TV and get a bonus free frame bezel with any Frame TV purchases.

Until November 7th, when you buy two eligible appliances, you can save $150, when you buy three, you save $300, and when you can buy five, you save $600.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.

