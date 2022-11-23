Public Mobile now offering $35/mo 20GB plan

Telus’ Public Mobile rolled out new Black Friday plans that are more in line with offers from other providers.

First and foremost is a new $55/mo plan with 20GB of 4G data. However, customers can reduce it to $35/mo for 15 months with promo code ’20OFFMONTHLY.’ That brings the plan in line with some of the in-store offers available from other providers.

Beyond the excellent $35/20GB deal, there are a few other plans, although some have been thoroughly eclipsed by newer, better deals:

$40/mo 15GB + 12GB bonus for 12 months

$50/mo 8GB + 12GB bonus for 12 months

$60/mo 15GB + 12GB bonus for 12 months

$80/mo 25GB + 12GB bonus for 12 months

$90/mo 40GB + 12GB bonus for 12 months

Most of those aren’t significantly different from before, save for the $40/mo 15GB + 12GB bonus plan. With 27GB of 4G data for 12 months, it’s one of the best overall plans out there for people who don’t need 5G data (and to be honest, it will still be a little while before most Canadian truly benefit from 5G).

Check out Public’s refreshed plans here.