Here are some phones confirmed to launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm recently announced its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at its Snapdragon Summit, and now, some Android manufacturers confirmed they will add the new CPU to their smartphones.

According to 9to5Google, several manufacturers have confirmed their devices will feature the chipset. It’s worth noting that most smartphones on this list won’t come to Canada, unfortunately.

Vivo has already launched the first smartphone that uses the chipset, the X90 Pro Plus. However, this phone will not come out in Canada. In a recent Weibo post, OnePlus confirmed that the 11 series will sport Qualcomm’s new silicon.

Xiaomi has also said on Weibo that its 13 series will feature the 8 Gen 2 chip as well. Motorola has teased its new X40 with a new phone silhouette on Weibo and confirmed that it will feature the chipset.

RedMagic confirmed on Weibo that the RedMagic 8 Pro will also use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. IQOO, another smartphone brand, has also confirmed via the China-based social media site that its device will feature the processor.

Out of all the phones above, only OnePlus’ devices release in Canada, although RedMagic did confirm to MobileSyrup the 8 Pro would come to Canada.

Samsung hasn’t said whether its next flagship smartphone will sport Qualcomm’s new chipset; however, each year, the S series launches with the chipmaker’s latest chip.

