Ice Wireless discounting endless, prepaid, and home phone plans for Black Friday

Ice Wireless will offer discounted phone plans on Black Friday.

Customers can get $15 off/month on their endless, prepaid, or home phone plans for 12 months.

The offers start on November 24th and end on the 28th. Customers will need to sign up for pre-authorized payment to redeem the discounts.

More information will be available on icewireless.com starting November 23rd.

Image credit: Ice Wireless