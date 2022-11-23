Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds all on sale by up to 19 percent off

Google has slashed the pricing of its newly released set of hardware, the Pixel 7, Pixel Buds and its Pixel Watch.
It seems like these deals are available now through Amazon Canada.
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Snow for $649 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Obsidian for $649 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Lemongrass for $649 (save $150)
- Pixel 6a Cell Phone – Charcoal for $483 (save $60)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series Clearly White for $99 (save $21)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series Olive for $99 (save $40)
- Google Pixel Watch, Polished Silver Stainless for $379.98 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case for $459 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch, Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Case for $379.98 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch, Matte Black Stainless Steel Case for $379 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case for $459 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch, Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Case for $459 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch Active Band, Chalk for $52.30 (save $18)
- Google Pixel Watch Active Band, Charcoal for $52.30 (save $18)
- Google Watch Active Band, Obsidian for $52.37 (save $18)
- Google Pixel Watch Active Band, Haze for $52.30 (save $18)
- Google Pixel Watch Leather Band, Obsidian for $79.35 (save $30)
- Google Pixel Watch Leather Band, Obsidian, Large for $76.46 (save $35)
Source: Amazon Canada