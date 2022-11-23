Here’s how to access free data while travelling to the U.S.

Canadians travelling to the U.S. might have access to free data through T-Mobile.

The American telecom company is offering users three months of unlimited data. Called the ‘Network Pass,’ the free trial allows people to keep their current phone and carrier while testing out T-Mobile’s service.

A 5G compatible, unlocked eSIM-capable phone is required. Users will experience slower speeds at times if they use more than 50GB a month. The slower speeds will last until the new billing cycle begins due to data prioritization.

Apple and Android users can access the service.

Alternatively, Canadians can use roaming services associated with their carrier. However, in front of T-Mobile’s offer, this doesn’t seem like the best option, given the associated charges.

Rogers charges $12/day for roaming in the U.S., up from the previous $10/ day. Bell also charges $12/day for roaming in the U.S., a service that used to cost $10/day before a July price hike. Rogers flanker brand Koodo also increased the cost of roaming in the U.S. in the past year to $12/day.

You can download T-Mobile’s app on the App Store and Google Play.

Thanks, Goozy1!

Updated 23/11/2022 1:50pm ET: The article has been updated with roaming plans from Canadian carriers.

Image credit: Shutterstock