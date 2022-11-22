Steam’s Autumn sale is back until November 29

Steam’s Black Friday Autumn sale is here, with some of the top titles available for up to 90 percent off.

The sale starts today, Tuesday, November 22nd, with games like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, EA SPORTS FIFA 23, Stray and more discounted until Tuesday, November 29th.

Check out some of the discounted titles below:

Red Dead Redemption 2: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)

EA SPORTS FIFA 23: $53.99 (regularly $89.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: $11.99 (regularly $29.99)

Stray: $29.59 (regularly $36.99)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: $52.49 (regularly $69.99)

Cyberpunk 2077: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order: $8.24 (regularly $54.99)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen: $24.99 (regularly $49.99)

Fallout 76: The Pitt: $13.74 (regularly $54.99)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $19.99 (regularly $79.99)

Need for Speed Heat: $17.99 (regularly $89.99)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE: $66.37 (regularly $93.49)

Source: Steam