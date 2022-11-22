Musk is ready to hire new Twitter employees after laying off thousands

Elon Musk is ready to hire employees for Twitter after weeks of layoffs that dramatically reduced its workforce.

Musk shared the news with employees in an all-hands meeting on Monday, The Verge reports. Twitter is reportedly focusing recruitment efforts on engineering and sales employees.

“In terms of critical hired, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority,” Musk said.

One of those new “hires” is George Hotz, an iPhone hacker who has accepted a 12-week “internship” at Twitter to fix the platform’s search feature and remove a prompt that blocks web browsing without logging in.

At the meeting, Musk also told employees there are no plans to move Twitter’s headquarters from San Franciso to Texas, The Verge reports. However, being “dual-headquartered” in California and Texas could be possible.

“If we want to move the headquarters to Texas, I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case,” Musk said. “This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter.”

Musk went on to talk about Twitter having “people with a wide array of views,” an ironic statement, given he fired employees for being critical of his words.

Musk held the meeting on the same day cuts were made in the sales department. The Verge reports that only 2,700 people remain at the company that once stood 7,400 strong.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Verge