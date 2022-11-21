4 million Canadians will upgrade to 5G in the next 12-15 months: report

Telecom companies across Canada are selling the message the future is 5G. According to a recent survey by Ericsson, Canadians also believe this to be true.

The networking and telecom company conducted a global survey on 5G between April and July 2022. 49,000 consumers in 37 markets were surveyed.

In Canada, the study found that 4 million smartphone users would upgrade to 5G over the next 12-15 months.

5G was first introduced to Canadians in 2020, and while 5G subscribers in Canada have increased six times in the past two years, awareness remains low.

15 percent of Canadians surveyed for the study say they are on 5G but have a 4G device. 18 percent have a capable device but haven’t upgraded to the 5G subscription.

5G covers 75 percent of the population, but only 33 percent are connected to 5G more than 50 percent of the time.

“The Canadian results and global trends identified by this milestone consumer report suggest we’re on our way towards the next wave of 5G,” Jasmeet Singh Sethi, Head of Ericsson ConsumerLab, said. “As 5G becomes the mainstream, service providers need to get ready for more customers looking to get even more out of their 5G experience”

Ericsson powers various 5G networks in Canada, including Xplornet, Telus, and Bell.

5G support isn’t something that’s exclusive to Canadians alone. The survey found many throughout the world feel the same way and will upgrade despite ongoing challenges with inflation. According to the findings, 510 million people across the globe (30 percent of survey respondents) will upgrade to 5G despite the rise in inflation.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Ericsson