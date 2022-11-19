Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Nov. 14-20]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

The People We Hate At The Wedding [Amazon Original]

Two dysfunctional siblings are invited, along with their mother, are invited to the wedding of their estranged half-sister.

Based on Grant Ginder’s 2016 novel of the same name, The People We Hate At The Wedding was directed by Claire Scanlon (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and stars Allison Janney (Mom), Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The Rings of Power).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 18th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Stream The People We Hate At The Wedding here.

Sugar [Amazon Original]

Sugar is based on the true story of two Quebecer influencers, dubbed the “Cocaine Cowgirls,” who were convicted in 2018 of smuggling cocaine into Sydney, Australia aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Notably, Sugar is Prime Video’s first Canadian feature film, was directed by Indian-Canadian filmmaker Vic Sarin (Partition) and stars Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters) and Vancouver’s Jasmine Sky Sarin. It was also filmed in Montreal.

Sugar is one of several Canadian originals that Amazon has been developing.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 18th, 2022

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 7 minutes

Stream Sugar here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Spirited [Apple Original]

This riff on A Christmas Carol finds Clint Briggs visited by the Ghost of Christmas Present, who then helps the spirit to reexamine his own past.

Spirited was directed by Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home), stars Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Octavia Spencer (The Help) and Sunita Mani (Mr. Robot), and features original music from Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: November 18th, 2022

Genre: Christmas musical-comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 7 minutes

Stream Spirited here.

Find out what’s coming to Apple TV+ in November here.

Crave

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World [Crave Original]

Canada hosts this worldwide competition featuring drag queens from past RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons.

Canada’s Drag Race hosts Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor return for this series. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also makes a guest appearance, marking the first time in Drag Race history that a world leader has appeared on one of the shows.

Crave release date: November 18th, 2022

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Six episodes (half an hour each)

Stream Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World here.

A Christmas Story Christmas

Thirty years after the events of A Christmas Story, Ralphie returns to his old home with wife and children to give his family a magical Christmas.

A Christmas Story Christmas was directed by Clay Kaytis (The Angry Birds Movie) and features returning stars Peter Billingsley (Ralphie) Ian Petrella (Randy), Scott Schwartz (Flick), R. D. Robb (Schwartz) and Zack Ward (Scut), while Julie Hagerty (Marriage Story) joins the cast.

Crave release date: November 17th, 2022

Genre: Christmas comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Stream A Christmas Story Christmas here.

CTV News’ The Pope’s Apology: Reporter’s Notebook By Jill Macyshon and Creeson Agecoutay

CTV News correspondents Jill Macyshon and Creeson Agecoutay reflect on their coverage of the Pope’s visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s residential schools and the healing process of Indigenous families.

Crave release date: November 18th, 2022

Genre: News special

Runtime: 1 hour

Stream CTV News’ The Pope’s Apology: Reporter’s Notebook here.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Season 2)

After the fall break, the girls’ next semester is filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

The Sex Lives of College Girls was created by Mindy Kaling (The Office) and Justin Noble (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and stars Pauline Chalamet (The King of Staten Island), Markham, Ontario’s Amrit Kaur (The D Cut), Reneé Rapp (the Mean Girls musical) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Walk Off).

Crave release date: November 17th, 2022 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream The Sex Lives of College Girls here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Disenchanted [Disney+ Original]

Gisele, Robert and Morgan move to Monroeville, but Gisele’s attempt to use magic causes the whole sleepy suburban town to turn into a real-life fairy tale.

Disenchanted was directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray) and features returning stars Amy Adams (Giselle), Patrick Dempsey (Robert), James Marsden (Edward) and Idina Menzel (Nancy), while Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) join the cast.

Disney+ Canada release date: November 18th, 2022

Genre: Musical, fantasy, romantic-comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minutes

Stream Disenchanted here.

Elton John: Live from Dodger Stadium [Disney+ Original]

Elton John will make his final North American performance on Sunday, November 20th at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

To commemorate the big finale, Disney+ will be live streaming the show worldwide starting 7:55pm PT/10:55pm ET.

Disney+ Canada release date: November 20th, 2022

Genre: Concert

Runtime: 3 hours

Stream Elton John: Live from Dodger Stadium here.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth [Disney+ Original]

Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, takes on various challenges across the world in an effort to discover how to combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body.

Disney+ Canada release date: November 16th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (44 minutes to 1 hour, 15 minutes each)

Stream Limitless with Chris Hemsworth here.

The Santa Clauses [Disney+ Original]

After nearly three decades as Santa Claus, Scott discovers a new clause that causes him to rethink his role as both Santa and father.

The Santa Clauses was created by Jack Burditt (Modern Family) and features returning The Santa Clause stars Tim Allen (Scott), Elizabeth Mitchell (Carol), Eric Lloyd (Charlie) and David Krumholtz (Bernard), while Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) joins the cast.

Disney+ Canada release date: November 16th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Christmas comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream The Santa Clauses here.

Netflix

The Cuphead Show! Part 3 [Netflix Original]

Mugman gets lost in actual hell, leaving Cuphead to save his younger brother.

Based on Canadian developer Studio MDHR’s hit Cuphead video game, The Cuphead Show! was developed by Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse) and features the voices of Tru Valentino (The Rookie), Frank Todaro (Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy), Grey DeLisle (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 18th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 13 episodes (11 to 26 minutes each)

Stream The Cuphead Show! here.

Dead to Me (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

In the third and final season, Jen and Judy must deal with another shocking crash.

Dead to Me was created by Liz Feldman (The Ellen Degeneres Show) and stars Christina Applegate (Married… With Children), Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks), James Marsden (Enchanted) and Max Jenkins (High Maintenance).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 17th, 2022

Genre: Black comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (28 to 39 minutes each)

Stream Dead to Me here.

Teletubbies [Netflix Original]

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back in this reboot of the beloved British kid’s television show.

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 14th, 2022

Genre: Kid’s

Runtime: 26 episodes (16 minutes each)

Stream Teletubbies here.

Slumberland [Netflix Original]

A young orphan teams up with an outlaw to journey through a land of dreams to reunite with her late father.

Slumberland was directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games series) and stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Marlow Barkley (Single Parents) and Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights). It’s worth noting that the film was shot in Toronto.

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 18th, 2022

Genre: Family

Runtime: 2 hours

Stream Slumberland here.

Paramount+

Smile

After witnessing a patient commit suicide, a therapist proceeds to go through increasingly disturbing circumstances that she believes are supernatural.

Smile was directed by Parker Finn (feature directorial debut) and stars Sosie Bacon (13 Reasons Why), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (Veronica Mars), Robin Weigert (Deadwood) and Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar).

Original theatrical release date: September 30th, 2022

Paramount+ premiere date: November 17th, 2022

Genre: Psychological horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Stream Smile here.

