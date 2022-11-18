Sony’s Black Friday deals: Discounts on PS Plus, games, controllers and gear

Sony has gone live with its Black Friday promotions in Canada, and the gaming giant is leaving no stone unturned. It is offering solid promotions on its PlayStation Plus subscription tiers, alongside discounts on the DualSense controller across several Canadian retailers.

As always, hundreds of PS4 and PS5 titles have also been discounted.

Check out all the deals below:

PlayStation Plus

New PlayStation gamers would be able to save 25 percent on any of the three 12-month PlayStation Plus membership plans, which include PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium, while existing PlayStation Plus users can save 25 percent when upgrading to PlayStation Extra or Premium.

DualSense Controllers

The DualSense controllers are $30 off at several retailers across Canada. Regularly available for $89.99 for the ‘Black’ and ‘White’ variants, and $94.99 for the ‘Red,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple’ and ‘Grey Camo’ variants, all colourways are currently available for $64.99.

Learn more about the deal here.

PlayStation Gear

Sony is offering a ‘Buy One, Get One 50 percent Off’ promotion on several items at the PlayStation Gear store.

Check out the offer here.

Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5: $25.99 (regularly $64.99)

NBA 2K23 for PS4: $31.99 (regularly $79.99)

NBA 2K23 for PS5: $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS4: $47.99 (regularly $79.99)

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5: $53.99 (regularly $89.99)

Gotham Knights: $53.99 (regularly $89.99)

Madden NFL 23 PS4: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Madden NFL 23 PS5: $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

Stray: $31.99 (regularly $39.99)

Cyberpunk 2077: $29.99 (regularly $59.99)

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT: $37.79 (regularly $89.99)

Check out hundreds of other games and add-ons discounted for Black Friday here.

PlayStation’s Black Friday deals end on Monday, November 28th.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation