SaskTel offering wireless customers monthly credits for Black Friday

SaskTel is offering deals on wireless and wireline services for Black Friday.

Starting today, new and existing wireless customers who buy a phone on a two-year voice and data contract will be credited $10 monthly on their bill for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB) is on sale for $279.99 upfront (was $759.99).

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) for $159.99 upfront (was $639.99).

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB) for $377.99 upfront (was $929.99).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) for $654.99 upfront (was $1169.99)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (128GB) for $0 upfront (was $499.99).

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) for $599.99 upfront (was $875.99).

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB) for $899.99 upfront (was $1025.99).

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) for $359.99 upfront (was $599.99).

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) for $479.99 upfront (was $739.99).

Apple iPhone 13 mini (128GB) for $0 upfront (was $359.99).

Save 10 percent when you buy one case, screen protector, or charging accessories. Savings will increase to 15 percent when you buy two and 25 percent when you buy three or more.

New internet customers will receive a $100 bonus credit when signing a two-year contract.

New maxTV customers will receive a $50 bonus credit. New maxTV Stream customers will receive a free media box.

More details are available on SaskTel’s website.

Updated 18/11/2022 8:34am ET: The article has been updated with additional deals.

Image credit: SaskTel