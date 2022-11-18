Nanoleaf offering exclusive savings on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Nanoleaf is offering a variety of discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday only.
On Black Friday, customers can buy the Essential Bulbs for $5 (saving 75 percent). Use code BFCM5
On Cyber Monday, the company will sell their Essential Lightstrips for $10 (80 percent in savings). Use code BFCM10
Also, only on Cyber Monday, the Lighstrip Extension is $5 (Save 75 percent). Use code CMEXT5
The Mini Triangle Smarter Kit 9 pack will be 10 percent off.
The codes can only be used with a minimum of $50 in your cart.
The company is also offering early Black Friday deals on their website.