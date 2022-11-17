Dyson reveals some of its upcoming Black Friday discounts

Dyson Canada has released an early sneak peek of its Black Friday sale starting online on November 24th.

Check out some of the upcoming deals below:

V8 vacuums

Dyson V8 Absolute: $499.99 (regularly $649.99)

Dyson V8 Animal: $399.99 (regularly $549.99)

Dyson V8 Origin: $349.99 (regularly $499.99)

V11 vacuums

Dyson V11: $699.99 (regularly $849.99)

Fans and air purifiers

Dyson Cool Tower Fan: $299.99 (regularly $449.99)

Dyson Humidifier: $399.99 (regularly $599.99)

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact Fan: $499.99 (regularly $699.99)

Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan: $549.99 (regularly 749.99)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals online starting November 24th. The deals end on December 1st, or until supplies last.

