Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offering free 3-month subs to Apple TV+, Apple Music

Xbox is offering free three-month subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

The promotion is available to worldwide Ultimate subscribers who don’t currently have a subscription to either Apple TV+ or Apple Music. The free trials are being offered as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, which provide subscribers with free bonuses like downloadable content packs for miscellaneous games and, on occasion, trials for services like Discord Nitro and Disney+.

Last month, the starting monthly costs of Apple TV+ and Apple Music were both increased $8.99 (previously $5.99) and $10.99 (previously $9.99), respectively. Normally, Apple only offers a free seven-day Apple TV+ trial and one-month Apple Music trial. Game Pass Ultimate members can claim and activate both free trials from now until March 31st, 2023.

Apple Music offers unlimited streaming of more than 100 million songs, while Apple TV+ features a slew of original TV shows and movies, including Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, The Morning Show, Severance, CODA and the upcoming Ryan Reynolds movie, Spirited.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and includes Game Pass for console and PC, EA Play, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Image credit: Apple TV+

Source: Xbox