The best square 4K monitor is on sale for Black Friday

I’ve been using Huawei’s excellent MateView monitor for the last few months, and it’s incredible. The only thing that holds it back is its price, which is remedied by this deal.

Canada Computers has dropped the price to $698, $200 off its usual $900 price tag.

This monitor is pricey, but it’s well worth it since it has a great 3:2 aspect ratio, rich colours and even an excellent speaker built into the stand. The base also houses a few USB passthrough ports and can provide up to 65 watts of power. That said, this stand isn’t removable, and you can’t mount it on a monitor arm.

However, the extra vertical and horizontal space has benefited all of my work, from gaming to content creation. Not to mention the all-metal design looks tremendous and sufficiently minimal next to a MacBook.

In terms of specs, it features a 4K resolution with 10-bit colour and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Source: Canada Computers