Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [November 17 – November 23]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
Noticeable price changes:
- Black Friday Offer on : iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra & Google Pixel 7.
- Black Friday Offer: Save up to 70 percent on select Samsung phones
New Deals:
- Bring your own phone or buy a new one and get a credit for the Connection Service Fee.
Ongoing deals:
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 40, and 40 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and Ultimate 45, 60 & 100 in main regions.
- Online only: bring your own phone and save $10/month for 12 months.
- Student Offer : Get 15GB data for 45/mo with proof of enrollment in QC
- Keep your business and all of its devices connected with plans starting at $10/mo.
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
- limited time offer – Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Trade in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
- Get Crave Mobile for 24 months
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
Noticeable price changes:
- This Black Friday, trade in your old iPhone 12 and get up to $480 in trade-in credits !
- Pixel-perfect price: Google Pixel 6a for $0 down OAC!
- Take advantage of this year’s Black Frideals with iPhone 13 for $0 down on approved credit and pay only $30/month (after bill credit, taxes extra) for 24 months with Fido Payment Program on select plans!
New deals:
- Online only: $5/mo off for 15 months! ON
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: now 70% off!
Ongoing deals:
- Save 50% per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet when you pair with a mobile plan. That’s up to $540 in savings! ON
- Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
- TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
New deals:
- With a TV or TV App plan, you can enjoy all Vrai and Club illico content as much as you want for 12 months.
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories.
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months with a Videotron Mobile plan.
Ongoing deals:
- Combine a Mobile plan to an Internet service and save $120 per year. During the November Blackout Sales, it’s time to get more for less.
- Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone.
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Noticeable price changes:
- Get the Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $14/month with the Tab. That’s $839 in savings
- Get iPhone 13 for $30/month with the Tab. That’s $307 in savings!
- Bonus Galaxy Buds2 on select Samsung phones with the Tab. New activations only
- Quebec Exclusive Deal : Get your third month free. Plus get $5 off per month, plus a bonus 1 GB of data when you get the $35 or $40 3G plan. Or get your third month free. Plus get bonus data every month for 12 months when you activate on plans $40/mo+.
New deals:
- Get 15GB for $45/mo in QC and 20GB for only $55/mo + rollover data in other regions.
Ongoing deals:
- For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
- Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus per month.
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
Noticeable price changes:
- Get a free tablet on select plans!
- Get the new Google Pixel 7 for $10.50/mo
- Unwrap iPhone 14 on with plans from $60/mo!
New deals:
- Student mobile plans starting at just $55/mo!
- Get 5GB of data for only $50/mo. PLUS get a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on us for 24 months!
- Save $170 when you buy a Rogers Infinite plan online!
- Get 65GB to share for just $55/mo per line in QC, 100GB to share for just $65/mo per line in MB & SK, 100GB to share for just $75/mo per line AB, BC & ON
- This holiday season, get 6GB of non-shared data at speeds up to 150Mbps for only $45/mo in QC and get 15GB of non-shared data at speeds up to 150Mbps for only $60/mo in other regions.
Ongoing deals:
- Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year (up to $75 value).
- Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year
- Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50GB/mo for $120/mo, then pay only $10 for every 10 GB above this plan limit for the first 3 months.
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans
New deals:
- Get a bonus 100 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan plus receive a $5 credit each month for 6 months.
- Get a bonus 500 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans.
- Shop Google Pixel 7 series and save up to $1,103. Get an exclusive bill credit of $150 by trading in your existing device when you shop online plus, save up to $953 with Bring-It-Back (ON).
- Get the best look for your device with a Samsung Leather Cover when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.
- Save up to $1,490 on the Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (512GB) with Bring-it-Back and upgrade your memory for the lowest price.
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.
- Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
- Get a $10 monthly bill credit for 24 months when you add another line with any unlimited data plan.
- Save up to 40% on your favourite accessories.
- Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max + Apple Watch Series 8 and share your phone’s unlimited data with your watch for only $10 extra per month.
- Bring your own device and save $10 monthly for 15 months on an Unlimited 5G+ plan.
- Save $100 when you shop Mobility online with a $50 bill credit and a $50 connection fee waiver.
- Get a $50 bill credit when you refer a friend to TELUS.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $180 on LivingWell Companion Go
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
- It’s only $10 extra per month to double your data.
- Get Stream+ for as low as $20 per month on select Unlimited plans
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more.
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
New Deals:
- For a limited time, get an additional 12GB of data every month for free for 12 months on plans $40/month or more
Ongoing deals:
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15% of it back in points.
- Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
Ongoing deals:
- Limited time only : Get 10GB bonus data/month for 12 months plus 2GB with Autopay on $70, $60, $50 & $40 Talk, Text & Data plans.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plan $35 as of your second anniversary date.
- Get 2GB bonus data with Autopay on $35/mo and 500MB bonus data with Autopay on $30/mo & $25/mo talk, text & data plans
- Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Back to school value packed plan : 5GB for $35 when you bring your own phone. QC
- Get $50 Visa Prepaid card with $39/mo, $40/mo, $50/mo, $53/mo & $70/mo internet plans in QC
Ongoing deals:
- Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans.
- Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Province wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans!
- Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now $61/Mo when you bring your own phone + free $50 visa prepaid card
- Internet + TV from $64/mo. plus get a $50 visa prepaid card
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada wide $25 plan and with Unlimited province wide $22 and $29 plan
- Get TV starting from $25/mo in QC and $35 in ON
- Get a new phone. Plans starting from $27/mo
- The new Google Pixel 6a plus member benefits. Plus get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One
- 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.
- GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.
- Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get 2 months free
- Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Bring your own phone plans – 25GB(20+5GB Bonus) for $45/mo, 30GB(20+10GB Bonus) for $55/mo, 35GB(15+20GB Bonus) for $65/mo and 50GB(35GB+15GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $75/mo
Ongoing deals:
- Bring your own phone deals: 10GB for $35/mo. and 20GB for $40/mo.
- Get 1.5GB of data for $19/mo. for 12 months
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online for a Freedom Phone Line
- Get unlimited talk and text starting at $99 per year. New Prepaid activations only.
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
New deals:
- Get 10% off when you buy 1, 15% off when you buy 2, or 25% off when you buy 3 or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
Ongoing deals:
- Sign up for new wireless service or upgrade your device and save $10/month for 24 months when you select a new totalSHARE or VIP 35 unlimited plan.
- Save $20/mo. off a totalSHARE Nationwide, totalSHARE Canada & U.S., or VIP 35 plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Purchase a Wireless Device Protection Plan and get 3 months free.
- Sign up for maxTV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular.
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel to SaskTel and activate it on a voice & data plan and get a $25/mo. bill credit for 2 years—that’s $600 in savings.
New deals:
- Save up to $25/month per line versus the competition with Eastlink’s Unlimited Data plans.
Ongoing deals:
- Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $10/month!
- Buy a new Mobile plan online and get a $100 welcome credit
- Get a $200 welcome credit when you order your Internet & TV Bundle online
- Bundle home services with Mobile and save $120/year
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.
- Family Share your Unlimited Data and save $1800 over 24 months
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink
- Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
- Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy Data Plans
Noticeable price changes:
- Various plans: Increased pricing on Apple iPhone 7, 32 GB
- Various plans: Droped pricing on Samsung Galaxy 21 fe 5g 128 GB
New deals:
- Activate your first Mobile or Home Internet plan before November 30, inclusively, using a friend’s referral code and you’ll both earn a $50 referral bonus instead of the usual $25
Ongoing deals:
- Mix & match your plans from $61/month.
- A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month
- Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones
- The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
Ongoing deals:
- CALL HOME THIS DIWALI – For a limited time, light up your mobile plan and get 500 mins/mo for 6 months to call India when you sign up for an Unlimited plan. In-store only.
- Experience Fibre+ Gig speeds for only $99/mo and connect more devices with next-gen WiFi 6 tech.
- Bill credits with : Fibre + Internet and Fibre + Internet & TV
- Order your plan online and save an extra $50
- Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.
- If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
Ongoing deals:
- $25 off + free SIM Card with the purchase of a phone and a $50 top up
- $25 off Sky Elite phone with a $50 top up plus Free SIM.
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
New deals:
- Get your third month free. Plus , get 10GB/mo of bonus data for 12 months with select plans
Ongoing deals:
- Unlimited Québec-Wide Calling Plan (New 4G Plans)
- Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!
- Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan (New 4G Plans) – (ON, SK)
- Get talk, text and up to 8GB of data for $35/mo (includes 5GB bonus data) QC for 12 months
- A one-time $10 SIM Card charge applies for new activations.
- Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.
- Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.