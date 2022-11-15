What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late November 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s coming to Game Pass in the second half of November. Note: ‘Cloud’ refers to a game that can be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming to a variety of devices, including Android and iOS.

Highlights this month include the point-and-click narrative adventure Norco, third-person shooter Gungrace G.O.R.E. and strategy game Dune: Spice Wars. See below for the full list:

Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) — November 17th

Ghostlore (Game Preview) (PC) — November 17th

Lapin (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 17th

Norco (Cloud and Console) — November 17th

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 22th

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) — November 29th

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 29th

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) — November 30th

Additionally, mobile-optimized touch controls have been added to the following 15 Xbox Cloud Gaming titles:

Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

DC League of Super Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Football Manager 2023 Console

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Ghost Song

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Pentiment

Scorn

Soma

You Suck at Parking

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on November 30th:

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

Mind Scanners (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game on the service and keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.

Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month, while Game Pass Ultimate, which includes both versions of Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, EA Play and Xbox Live Gold, is priced at $16.99/month.

Image credit: Prime Matter

Source: Xbox