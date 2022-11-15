Here’s the best Black Friday tech deals in Canada so far

Several retailers in Canada have launched their Black Friday or early Black Friday deals.

Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and promotions:

Microsoft

Find all Microsoft Black Friday deals here.

Amazon

Find all of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals here.

Walmart (deals active November 16th – November 23rd)

Find all Walmart Black Friday deals here.

Best Buy (deals active November 17th – November 24th)

Find all Best Buy early Black Friday deals here.

Casetify (deals active November 21st – November 30th)

Buy one, get 15 percent off

Buy two, get 25 percent off

Buy three, get 30 percent off

Learn more here.

Sonos (deals active November 20th – November 28th)

The Source

You can check out all of The Source’s Black Friday deals, here.

Gamestop

DualSense controller — $64.99 (save $30)

Elden Ring — $49.99 (save $30)

Gran Turismo 7 — $49.99 PS5/$39.99 PS4 (save up to $40)

Gotham Knights — $59.99 (save $30)

The Last of Us Part I — $59.99 (save $30)

The Last of Us Part II — $14.99 (save $35)

NBA 2K22 — $49.99 (save $40)

PGA Tour 2K23 — $59.99 (save $30)

Plague Tale Requiem — $59.99 (save $20)

The Quarry — $59.99 (save $20)

Xbox Series X controller — $59.99 (save $15)

You can find all of GameStop’s deals at this link.

It’s worth noting that not all Canadian retailers have come out with their Black Friday deals. This article will be updated with hot new sales from different retailers as they go live, so keep an eye out!

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.

