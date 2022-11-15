Public Mobile resurfaces old offer for Black Friday deal

Public Mobile’s Black Friday offer is an old deal with new branding.

The company is offering 12GB of bonus data every month for the next year for Black Friday.

The deal only applies to new users who activate 4G plans valued at $40/month or higher. However, the fine print shows the 12GB data offer started on October 22nd.

Customers need code 12MONTHS12GB to activate the offer.

What does seem new, however, is Public Mobile’s discounts on all of its 4G plans:

5GB FOR $40/month (was $44.50)

8GB for $50/month (was $55)

10GB for $55/month (was $60)

15GB for $60/month (was $65)

25GB for $80/month (was $85)

40GB for $90/month (was $95)

