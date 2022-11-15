How to watch the 2022 Men’s FIFA World Cup in Canada

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is taking place in Qatar, with the event kicking off on Sunday, November 20th, and Canada playing its first game on Wednesday, November 23rd.

A total of 32 international teams will battle it out over the course of 29 days, where one team will come out on top as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Qatar opens the competition on Sunday by going up against Ecuador, whereas the number one-ranked Brazil plays its first game against Serbia on Thursday, November 24th.

The defending World Cup champions France play their first game against Australia on Tuesday, November 22nd, while the number two ranked Belgium is facing off Canada on Wednesday, November 23rd.

2021’s Euro Cup winners Italy could not qualify for the World Cup, and hence, players like Giorgio Chiellini, Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Insigne, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Chiesa wouldn’t be gracing the big stage.

Two Canadian media outlets have been given broadcast rights to the tournament, CTV and its sports specialty channel TSN. CTV-owned RDS will stream the event in French.

Here is an in-depth guide on how you can watch the 2022 Men’s FIFA World Cup in Canada:

Cable

All 2022 FIFA World Cup games will be available to watch on one of TSN’s five channels. Most cable service providers, including Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Cogeco, Vidéotron and more, have TSN in their channel catalogue.

Similarly, if your cable provider is Vidéotron, Bell, Telus, SunWire, TekSavvy or Cogeco, you should have access to RDS for coverage of all games in French.

Online Streaming (with cable)

If you have a cable connection that gives you access to the five TSN channels, you can use your cable credentials to log in to the TSN website and watch the games live. You can also login to the TSN app with your cable credentials. You can check if your cable provider allows you to access TSN online here.

TSN’s app is available on Android and iOS.

Similarly, you can sign into the RDS website with your cable credentials to live stream the 32 nations battle it out with commentary in French.

The RDS app can be downloaded on Android and iOS.

Online streaming (without cable)

The 2022 Men’s FIFA World Cup is also available on-demand through TSN Direct, TSN’s subscription program.

The subscriptions are as follows:

Monthly Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a month from the date of subscription. The plan is billed monthly, and automatically renews every month. The plan costs $19.99 + tax.

Four-month Pass: Gives you access to TSN for four months from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for four months. Automatically renews every four months. The plan costs $49.96 + tax for the four months.

Annual Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a year from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for the year. Automatically renews annually. The plan costs $119.90 + tax for the full year. Click here to subscribe to TSN Direct.

Similarly, if you want to stream the World Cup on-demand in French, you can head to the RSD website and subscribe to RDS Direct. The subscription duration and pricing for RDS Direct is the exact same as TSN Direct. Click here to subscribe to RDS Direct.

Canada’s World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

Milan Borjan

James Pantemis

Dayne St. Clair

Defenders

Sam Adekugbe

Derek Cornelius

Steven Vitoria

Joel Waterman

Alistair Johnston

Richie Laryea

Kamal Miller

Midfielders

Stephen Eustaquio

Liam Fraser

Jonathan Osorio

Samuel Piette

David Wotherspoon

Atiba Hutchinson

Mark-Anthony Kaye

Ismael Kone

Forwards

Tajon Buchanan

Lucas Cavallini

Junior Hoillett

Cyle Larin

Jonathan David

Alphonso Davies

Liam Miller

Ike Ugbo

2022 FIFA World Cup schedule

November 20th

Qatar vs. Ecuador at 11am

November 21st

England vs. Iran at 8am

Senegal vs. Netherlands at 11am

United States vs. Wales at 2pm

November 22nd

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia at 5am

Denmark vs. Tunisia at 8am

Mexico vs. Poland at 11am

France vs. Australia at 2pm

November 23rd

Morocco vs. Croatia at 5am

Germany vs. Japan at 8am

Spain vs. Costa Rica at 11am

Belgium vs. Canada at 2pm

November 24th

Switzerland vs. Cameroon at 5am

Uruguay vs. Korea Republic at 8am

Portugal vs. Ghana at 11am

Brazil vs. Serbia at 2pm

November 25th

Wales vs. Iran at 5am

Qatar vs. Senegal at 8am

Netherlands vs. Ecuador at 11am

England vs. United States at 2pm

November 26th

Tunisia vs. Australia at 5am

Poland vs Saudi Arabia at 8am

France vs. Denmark at 11am

Argentina vs. Mexico at 2pm

November 27th

Japan vs. Costa Rica at 5am

Belgium vs. Morocco at 8am

Croatia vs. Canada at 11am

at 11am Spain vs. Germany at 2pm

November 28th

Cameroon vs. Serbia at 5am

Korea Republic vs. Ghana at 8am

Brazil vs. Switzerland at 11am

Portugal vs. Uruguay at 2pm

November 29th

Netherlands vs. Qatar at 10am

Ecuador vs. Senegal at 10am

Wales vs. England at 2pm

Iran vs. United States at 2pm

November 30th

Australia vs. Denmark at 10am

Tunisia vs. France at 10am

Poland vs. Argentina at 2pm

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico at 2pm

December 1st

Croatia vs. Belgium at 10am

Canada vs. Morocco at 10am

vs. Morocco at 10am Japan vs. Spain at 2pm

Costa Rica vs. Germany at 2pm

December 2nd

Ghana vs. Uruguay at 10am

Korea Republic vs Portugal at 10am

Serbia vs. Switzerland at 2pm

Cameroon vs. Brazil at 2pm

The following matches, including the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, are TBD. Check out the full schedule here.

Image credit: FIFA