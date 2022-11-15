Here are Virgin Plus’ 2022 Black Friday deals

Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus has revealed its list of deals ahead of ‘Black Friday,’ including discounts on phones, add-ons like free YouTube Premium and plans with bonus data.

Check out the deals below:

Get a $30 credit for 12 months on 25Mbps download, 10Mbps upload internet plan: $40/mo (regularly $70/mo)

Get a $40 credit for 12 months on 50Mbps download, 10Mbps upload internet plan: $40/mo (regularly $80/mo)

Get $45 credit for 12 months on 100Mbps download, 10Mbps upload internet plan: $45/mo (regularly $90/mo)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB: $0 down, $14.58/mo with Sweet Pay

Google Pixel 6a 128GB: $0 down, $10/mo with Sweet Pay — Get three months of YouTube Premium

Motorola Edge 2022 256GB: $0 down, $10/mo with Sweet Pay — Get the Verve Buds 120 for free

Shop online, and Virgin plus will waive the $50 connection fee

The 8GB $55/mo plan now available with bonus 2GB of data

The 10GB $60/mo plan now available with bonus 10GB of data

The 20GB $65/mo plan now available with bonus 5GB of data

Find all Virgin Plus Black Friday deals here. Follow to links to find Fido, Bell and Telus‘ Black Friday promotions.

Source: Virgin Plus