Get a $200-$250 Best Buy Gift Card if you finance a Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 or 7 Pro

Best Buy Canada is currently offering free gift cards when you purchase a Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro with financing from Fido and Rogers.
Check out the deals available below:
- Google Pixel 6a 128GB – Charcoal – Monthly Financing with Fido: $10/mo for 24 months (Get a $250 Best Buy Gift Card)
- Google Pixel 6a 128GB – Charcoal – Monthly Financing with Rogers: $10/mo for 24 months (Get a $250 Best Buy Gift Card)
- Google Pixel 7 128GB – Obsidian – Monthly Financing with Rogers: $20/month for 24 months (Get a $200 Best Buy Gift Card)
- Google Pixel 7 128GB – Obsidian – Monthly Financing with Fido: $20/month for 24 months (Get a $200 Best Buy Gift Card)
- Google Pixel 7 128GB – Obsidian – Monthly Financing with Fido: $29.99/mo for 24 months (Get a $200 Best Buy Gift Card)
- Google Pixel 7 128GB – Obsidian – Monthly Financing with Rogers: $29.99/mo for 24 months (Get a $200 Best Buy Gift Card)
It’s worth noting that the price mentioned above is just for the device, and you’ll have to pay the monthly data plan charge on top of the device price. A credit check may be required, and the plan can only be activated in-store.
Source: Best Buy