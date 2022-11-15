Here are GameStop’s best Black Friday deals

Right on cue, video game retailer GameStop has dropped all of its Black Friday sales, offering notable discounts on games like The Last of Us Part I, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and more.

Below are all of the offers:

DualSense controller — $64.99 (save $30)

Elden Ring — $49.99 (save $30)

Gran Turismo 7 — $49.99 PS5/$39.99 PS4 (save up to $40)

Gotham Knights — $59.99 (save $30)

The Last of Us Part I — $59.99 (save $30)

The Last of Us Part II — $14.99 (save $35)

NBA 2K22 — $49.99 (save $40)

PGA Tour 2K23 — $59.99 (save $30)

Plague Tale Requiem — $59.99 (save $20)

The Quarry — $59.99 (save $20)

Xbox Series X controller — $59.99 (save $15)

You can find all of GameStop’s deals at this link.

GameStop’s Black Friday sale runs from November 18th – 28th.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.