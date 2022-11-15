Eastlink is offering savings on Android devices and iPhones for Black Friday

Eastlink’s Black Friday sale features hundreds of dollars worth of savings on various devices over two-year contracts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $33/month (save $480 0ver 24 months).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $65/ month (Save $696 over 24 months).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $48/month (save $504 over 24 months).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $15/month (save $600 over 24 months).

iPhone 13 for $30/ month (save $231 over 24 months).

iPhone 12 for $25/ month (save $209 over 24 months).

iPhone 11 for $15/month (save $287 over 24 months).

Moto G Pure for $6/month (Save $48 over 24 months)

Moto G Power for $8/month (save $96 over 24 months)

Eastlink is also offering customers who sign up for a new mobile data plan online $100 in credits

More details on Black Friday deals at Eastlink are available on their website.

