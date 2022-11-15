Amazon goes live with ‘Early Black Friday’ tech deals

Amazon Canada has set its ‘Early Black Friday’ tech deals live. If you’re in the market for some new gear and also up for saving cash, check out the deals below:
- Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are up to 39% off
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones and Wireless Earbuds are up to 36% off
- Ring Doorbells, Camera and Alarm Kits for up to 35% off
- Fitbit Ace 3, Charge 5, Inspire 2 Trackers, Versa 4 Smartwatches are up to 35% off
- Samsung Galaxy Tablets are up to 29% off
- Garmin smartwatches are up to 11% off
- Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatches are up to 35% off
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs are up to 21% off
- Bose Speakers & Soundbars are up to 38% off
- Samsung smartphones are up to 21% off
- Samsung Monitors are up to 21% off
- iRobot Vacuums are up to 33% off
- Google Pixel 7 phones are up to 13% off
Source: Amazon Canada