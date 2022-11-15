Bell offers various deals on Samsung Galaxy devices for Black Friday

Bell has launched its Black Friday deals, offering discounts on devices and accessories.

iPhone 13 is available from $35.79/month for 24 months (Save $168.24)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE5G from $1/month for 24 months (save $824.08)

Samsung Galaxy S22 from $25.83/month for 24 months (save $740.08)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from $20.71/month for 24 months (save $905.04)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ from $17.96/month for 24 months (save $902)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 from $15/month for 24 months (save $780)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 from $35/month for 24 months (save $1,250.08)

Google Pixel 7 from $13.46/month for 24 months (save $456)

Bell is offering existing internet customers 20GB of data for $55/month. The offer is available on new activations and on the first line only.

Bell is also offering up to 50 percent in savings on various accessories. The Google Nest Hub 2nd gen (chalk) is available for $64.98 (save $65.01). The Google Nest mini (chalk) is on sale for $34.98 (save $35.01).

You can view all the deals on Bell’s website.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.