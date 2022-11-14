Microsoft’s Black Friday pricing is live for some Surface products

The Microsoft Store is leaking some of its upcoming Black Friday promotions, with some deals that are already active, and some that go live on Friday, November 18th.

Check out some of the promotions below:

Save up to $500 on the Surface Pro 8 at the Microsoft Store — Live now

Save $100 on the Surface Pro 9 (Model: Pro i5/8/256)

Save up to $400 on the Surface Pro X — Live now

Save up to $150 on the Surface Laptop Go 2

Save up to $500 on the Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch — Live now

Save up to $500 on the Surface Laptop 4 15-inch — Live now

Save up to $50 on the Surface Go 3 — Live now

Save up to $300 on the Surface Laptop Studio 14.4-inch

At Costco only – Save $450 on Surface Pro 7+ bundles

