Dbrand is selling Blue verified checkmark stickers for $8

Following in Tumblr’s footsteps, Toronto-based Dbrand is also giving into Twitter’s Blue checkmark relevancy hype.

The smartphone skin and accessory brand has just released a Blue verified checkmark sticker pack for the same price as Twitter Blue — $8 USD (roughly $10.6 CAD).





The $8 USD sticker pack contains eight stickers. Five in small size, two medium, and a large sized sticker. “One lawsuit and $44 billion dollars later, the world’s biggest crypto scammer has the solution nobody asked for: an $8 monthly fee to rent a digital checkmark,” wrote Dbrand in the sticker description, referring to Elon Musk as the world’s biggest crypto scammer. “We just have one question: why stop at Twitter accounts? Instead of footing the bill for the worst bluff of all time, pay us once to verify whatever the fuck you want. Checkmate, Elon.”

Twitter rolled out its ‘Twitter Blue with Verification’ in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. on November 9th, only for it to be suspended the next day indefinitely due to a myriad of fake imposter accounts on the platform. The new subscription was only available on iOS and iPadOS, and allowed the buyer almost instant access to a Blue verification badge, alongside perks like priority in replies, mentions and search, the ability to post longer videos and see fewer ads.

Check out Dbrand’s Blue verification stickers here.

Image credit: Dbrand

Source: Dbrand