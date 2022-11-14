Canadas emergency alert system to issue a test on November 16th

Alert Ready will issue a test on November 16th.

The national emergency alerting system delivers alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected devices. Alerts cover a variety of matters, including AMBER alerts and tornado warnings.

According to the testing schedule, residents across Canada will hear the alert at different times between 10am and 2pm, local time. The schedule can be viewed here.

Canadians are not required to take action when they hear the alert.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Alert Ready