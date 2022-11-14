Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees, NYT reports

Amazon will implement the most significant job cuts in the company’s history.

According to the New York Times, the company will lay off as many as 10,000 employees, possibly beginning this week. However, that figure could fluctuate, employees familiar with the matter anonymously told the publication.

The employees work on Amazon’s devices, including Alexa, retail, and human resources.

The news comes just around the holiday season, a significant time for Amazon, which recently released some early Black Friday deals.

Amazon isn’t the only tech company to issue layoffs. Last week, Meta announced its most extensive layoffs, citing a changing landscape. More recently, contracted Twitter employees around the world, many of which were responsible for content moderation were let go.

Amazon didn’t confirm the news.

Source: New York Times