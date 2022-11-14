Amazon unveils upcoming tech deals for Black Friday 2022

Amazon Canada has come out swinging with a mega teaser for its upcoming 2-day Black Friday event.

The online retailer has unveiled some of the tech deals that will be available to all. The 48-hour event starts on Thursday November 24th through November 25th at Amazon Canada.

Amazon also notes that “Prime members get 30-minute early access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season.”

Source: Amazon Canada