Amazon unveils upcoming tech deals for Black Friday 2022

Amazon Canada has come out swinging with a mega teaser for its upcoming 2-day Black Friday event.
The online retailer has unveiled some of the tech deals that will be available to all. The 48-hour event starts on Thursday November 24th through November 25th at Amazon Canada.
- Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV devices, such as the Fire Stick 4K Max, Fire TV 65” Omni QLED Series
- Save up to 45% on Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock, Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids and Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
- Save up to 40% off on select Fitbit smartwatches and trackers
- Save up to 30% on select Samsung earbuds and smart watches
- Save up to 30% on select Apple products
- Save up to 40% off on select Fitbit smartwatches and trackers
- Save up to 35% on Bose headphones and speakers
- Save up to 30% on select Samsung earbuds and smart watches
- Save up to 16% on the Hero 8 bundle from GoPro
Amazon also notes that “Prime members get 30-minute early access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season.”
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada