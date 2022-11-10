Walmart goes live with its Black Friday sale

Walmart Canada has gone live with its first batch of Black Friday deals, with solid discounts on items like the Apple Watch, Acer Nitro gaming laptop, Beats Studio Buds, Samsung TVs and more.

Check out some of the deals below:

JBL Quantum 350 Wireless PC Gaming Headset with detachable boom mic: $99.98 (regularly $149.98)

Nerf Legends (Nintendo Switch): $24.96 (regularly $29.98)

onn. 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Frameless Roku Smart TV (100044717-CA): $648 (regularly $998)

Philips 65-inch 4K UltraHD LED Android TV with Google Assistant: $498 (regularly $718)

Beats Studio Buds – True wireless noise cancelling earphones – Red: $139.95 ($189.95)

Fitbit Versa 4: $189.98 (regularly $299.98)

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm – Green: $554.95 (regularly $693.69)

Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5-11400H AN515-57-51KV: $799.98 (regularly $999.98)

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (Nintendo Switch): $24.96 (regularly $29.98)

Samsung 55-inch Crystal Display 4K UltraHD Smart TV – TU7000: $628 (regularly $698)

Keurig K-Cafe Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappucino Maker: $78 (regularly $148)

HP LaserJet M110we Wireless Black & White Printer with HP: $149.98 (regularly $169.98)

Lomi Multi Speed Percussion Massager with Accessories – Black: $49.98 (regularly $79.97)

JBL CHARGE 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker: $179.98 (regularly $239.98)

Check out all the Black Friday deals available at Walmart here.

Walmart will add new offers to the sale at 9pm ET on Wednesday, November 16th, and then subsequently on Thursday, November 24th. The Black Friday sale will conclude with a ‘Cyber Week’ promotion that starts on November 27th.

Image credit: Shutterstock