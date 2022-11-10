TSN now available on Roku players and TVs

Roku announced today that it is adding TSN on its Roku streaming sticks and Smart TVs in partnership with Bell Media, giving Canadian users access to on-demand and live TSN programming.

“We’re excited to announce the arrival of TSN on Roku streaming devices. We know Canadians are passionate about their sports, and TSN delivers access to championship games and daily highlights,” said Mary-Anne Taylor, head of content distribution, Canada at Roku. “TSN brings so much value to the Roku user, curating premium sports content the fans want to watch, all in one place.”

TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. Its roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf’s Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, UFC, and NCAA March Madness.

Roku users would be able to add the TSN application right to their home screen via the Roku Channel Store. Subsequently, users would need to have a TSN subscription to access it on the Roku platform. Users would then be able to sign in to TSN using their existing TSN login credentials, while new users can sign up directly via Roku Pay.

“The launch of TSN on the Roku platform provides expanded audience access to the most extensive schedule of live sports in the country,” said Jean-Philippe Paradis, vice-president, subscription sales and partnerships, Bell Media. “We’re excited to kick off this partnership as fans are gearing up for a multitude of marquee championship sporting events airing exclusively on TSN this fall.”

Image credit: Roku

Source: Roku