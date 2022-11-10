Telus Health services now available to Walmart employees

Walmart associates in Canada now have access to Telus Health.

100,000 employees and their families will have access to health professionals from various fields, including mental health and nutritional advice. Employees will be able to access programs focusing on virtual care, employee enablement, and wellbeing.

Associates can access Telus Health through the associated app or a direct telephone number in more than 200 languages.

“At the core, an associate’s wellbeing is a balance between a variety of components — not only physical and mental health but also a series of wellness programs designed to help address work-life challenges,” Michael Dingle, the chief operating officer at Telus Health, said.

Telus Health is available on Android and iOS.

Image credit: Telus

Source: Telus