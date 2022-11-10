Elon Musk ends remote work, tells employees to be in the office full time

Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees as ‘Chief Twit’ warns employees that remote work is a thing of the past.

According to Bloomberg News, whatever employees remain after mass layoffs will be required to be in the office for 40 hours a week. The email cites economic challenges that will impact advertising, something Twitter heavily relies on.

There’s “no way to sugarcoat the message,” the email states. The mandated 40 hours will start immediately, and any work-from-home requests will need approval from Musk.

Musk has owned Twitter for two weeks and has introduced a barrage of messy rules that even he’s not sure of.

Twitter Blue increased to $9.99 and granted users verified access. He then introduced a new grey checkmark to serve the same purpose as the original blue checkmark. The grey mark was introduced to various accounts Wednesday before Musk abruptly pulled the concept.

“The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” the email reads. “Over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam,” a follow-up email states.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Bloomberg News