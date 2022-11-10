Casetify to offer up to 30 percent off on all its cases starting Nov. 21

Just in time for the holiday season, Casetify is offering Canadians some solid deals on its full inventory of phone cases.

In an email, a Casetify spokesperson told MobileSyrup that the company would be offering three types of deals on all of its products:

Buy one, get 15 percent off

Buy two, get 25 percent off

Buy three, get 30 percent off

The deal goes live on Monday, November 21st, and ends on Wednesday, November 30th. You can head to the Casetify website now and add the cases you’d like to order to your cart, and go through with the order anytime between November 21st and November 30th.

Image credit: Casetify