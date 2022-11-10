More gaming peripherals, wearables and smart home gadgets now available at Black Friday pricing at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada has updated its ‘Black Friday Starts Now’ event with new products marked with a ‘Black Friday Price Now’ badge.

The badge ensures that products listed as ‘Black Friday Price Now’ will be priced at the same price for the start of the actual Best Buy Black Friday Sale.

Check out some of the offers below:

Platinum Dual Mode Wireless/Bluetooth Optical Mouse – Black: $24.99 (save $5)

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Bluetooth Darkfield Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $30)

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED 25600 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $119.99 (save $50)

Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard with Touch Pad – English: $24.99 (save $15)

Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB MK.2 Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard: $149.99 (save $90)

Logitech MK320 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo: $29.99 (save $30)

Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone – Blackout Edition: $109.99 (save $20)

Razer Seiren Mini Ultra-Compact USB Condenser Microphone – Black: $49.99 (save $14)

Ring Wired Indoor 1080p HD IP Camera – White: $59.99 (save $20)

Ring Stick Up Cam Wireless Indoor/Outdoor 1080p HD IP Camera – White: $89.99 (save $39)

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle with 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 2K Cameras – White: $499.99 (save $100)

Fitbit Ace 3 Kids Activity Tracker – Black: $59.99 (save $40)

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker with GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & 6-Months Premium – Black: $129.99 (save $70)

Fitbit Versa 4 + Premium Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $189.99 (save $110)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $284.99 (save $65)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $479.99 (save $80)

Check out the sale page here. The products mentioned above are on sale starting today, Thursday, November 10th, until Thursday, November 17th.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.