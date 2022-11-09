Twitter Blue with verification is now live in Canada, costs $9.99

Now that the U.S. midterm elections are over, as promised, Elon Musk and Twitter are rolling out the new Twitter Blue subscription that costs $9.99 per month in Canada and gives you access to a blue verified checkmark. Interestingly, the $9.99 price is listed as a “limited time offer.”

However, there’s one caveat. Twitter Blue is currently only available on iOS and iPadOS, and only in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.

Up until now, Twitter used the blue checkmark to denote accounts that were noteworthy, active, and genuine and that were of interest to the general audience. Now, however, the Blue checkmark can mean two different things — either that the account was verified under the previous verification criteria or that the account is paying $9.99 per month for a Twitter Blue.

Unlike the previous version of verification, users who get their checkmark through Twitter Blue wouldn’t need to go through an active review that gauges if the user is ‘active, notable and authentic.’ Twitter Blue users will have their checkmark until their subscription ends.

Additionally, Twitter has stopped accepting verification requests under the previous criteria. The only way to get the blue checkmark moving forward will be to subscribe to Twitter Blue. Further, according to Twitter, legacy verified users get to keep their checkmark, though it can be taken away “at any time for any reason at all by Twitter, including as the result of certain types of violations of the Twitter Rules, including but not limited to our rules around spam, ban evasion, and impersonation.”

Twitter Blue users are also set to receive additional perks as part of the subscription, including priority in replies, mentions, and search, the ability to post longer videos, and see fewer ads. These perks haven’t rolled out yet, however.

Twitter Blue used to cost $6.49/month in Canada, but will now cost $9.99/month. If you’re looking to subscribe to the new Twitter Blue, make sure you cancel your old subscription to avoid getting charged twice.

