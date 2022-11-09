fbpx
Disney is winning the streaming war against Netflix

Disney has more paying subscribers than Netflix, but only if you look at all of the company's streaming platforms

By Brad Bennett @thebradfad
Nov 9, 202211:32 AM EST
Disney’s fourth-quarter financial results reveal that it has more subscribers across its three streaming services than Netflix.

Combining Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (the latter are both U.S. only), the legacy media company has 236 million paying subscribers. Netflix, by comparison, is sitting at 223 million.

Disney+ is the biggest competitor with 164 million subs, but that’s likely because it’s available in many countries worldwide as opposed to ESPN+ and Hulu.

It’s not all roses for Dinsey, however. To win this battle, the company has had to raise its streaming losses from $0.8 billion to $1.5 billion USD (roughly $2 billion CAD). The company blames this on increasing production and technology costs, plus a boost in marketing costs.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek claims that rising subscription costs and the eventual launch of an ad-supported tier will help narrow these losses in future quarters.

Via: Yahoo Finance, Engadget

