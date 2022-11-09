Crave Black Friday deal discounts Total annual plan by $80

Bell’s Crave streaming platform is offering a Black Friday deal with an $80 discount on its Crave Total annual plan.

According to the Crave website, new, reactivating and upgrading customers can all access to discounted $119.90 price for annual Crave Total. Moreover, the discounted price will be available until November 29th at 11:59pm ET.

Crave currently offers annual or monthly subscriptions across two tiers: Total and Mobile. Total offers availability on “all devices” with the “best” video resolution and cast support, along with the ability to download shows and movies. Customers with Total can have up to four streams at once. Crave Mobile, however, limits subscribers to the Crave mobile app or website, with “good” video resolution and one stream. Crave Mobile doesn’t support casting or downloads.

Crave Mobile isn’t on sale and still costs $99.90/year or $9.99/month. Crave Total costs $19.99/month.

However, Crave is offering another Black Friday offer of a six-month subscription for $89.94. Crave positions the six-month offer as a “$30 less,” which appears to refer to the cost of six months of Crave Total ($19.99/mo for six months is $119.94, minus the $30 savings is $89.94).

You can check out the Black Friday Crave offers here.