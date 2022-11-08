Rogers expands 5G services to several rural Ontario communities under partnership with EORN

Rogers’ 5G services are now available in Maxville, Greenfield, Glen Robertson and Wendover, Ontario.

The expansion is under the Eastern Ontario Regional Network’s (EORN) Cell Gap Project, valued at $300 million. The public-private partnership focused on improving and expanding cellular access in rural eastern Ontario. Federal and provincial parties are providing half the funding for the project.

The partnership will see the Toronto-based telecom provider build more than 300 new telecommunication towers and upgrade 300 existing sites by 2025. Under the planned expansion, Rogers has upgraded more than 260 sites so far.

“We are proud to light up the first new wireless towers built in partnership with the EORN,” Ted Woodhead, president of Eastern Ontario at Rogers, said.

“This is a major milestone as we work to bring wireless service to 99 percent of the areas in the region where people spend their time living and working.”

