Redeem two months of free Apple TV+ and thank Selena Gomez for it

Apple is promoting Selena Gomez’s new documentary — ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me‘ by offering users two months of free Apple TV+, and the offer is claimable in Canada.

Today is the World Premiere of Selena Gomez: #MyMindAndMe, at @AFIFEST. I’m thrilled to share a special gift to my fans of a 2 month free trial of @AppleTVPlus. Stream the film on Nov 4: https://t.co/ipG1TXPEn5 pic.twitter.com/Wy9xvvH6sf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 3, 2022

Head to this link, and click on the Blue ‘Accept 2 Months Free’ button to redeem the offer. “New and qualified returning subscribers” can redeem the offer, which expires on December 2nd, 2022. The subscription will automatically renew after the two months have passed, unless manually cancelled.

Users can also get a free seven-day trial when first signing up for Apple TV+, and then claim the two-month promotion for a total of two months and seven days of free Apple TV+. Thereafter, the subscription costs $8.99/month.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Source: @selenagomez