Adobe Lightroom now supports all colour profiles for Pixel 7, 7 Pro RAW images

Most of the latest flagship devices allow users to shoot photos in RAW formats, which contain uncompressed and unprocessed image data, and allow for greater flexibility when editing.

Now, Adobe is adding direct support for photos clicked on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in Adobe Lightroom and Lightroom Classic using Camera RAW, according to 9to5Google.

It’s worth noting that Adobe Lightroom already supports editing RAW photos taken on the Pixel 7 lineup, however, with the new update, users can now access all colour profiles in Lightroom. Though “Lens Correction profiles are not available,” wrote 9to5Google.

Adobe added support for Pixel 6 lineup RAW images roughly three months after the devices released, though this year’s update came within a month of the Pixel 7 series being released.

To get this new Pixel 7 feature RAW colour profile support, you’ll need Camera Raw version 15.0, Adobe Lightroom version 6.0, or Lightroom Classic version 12.0.

On the device side of things, you’ll need to enable RAW support on the Pixel camera application.

Follow the links to learn more about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Source: 9to5Google