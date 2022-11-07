Sony’s WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones are 20 percent off today

Ready for a solid deal to start your week correctly?

Sony has discounted its popular Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones by 20 percent, which saves you $102 CDN.

The WH-1000XM5 are really comfortable and has two processors that control multiple microphones, and an auto noise cancelling optimizer that does its job by optimizing the volume based on weather conditions and environment.

The XM5s feature 30mm specially designed drivers for better sound, and four beamforming microphones calibrated to only pick up your voice. Other features include ‘350 Reality Audio,’ allowing you to be immersed into the sound, and a new 360 Spatial Sound app.

The biggest benefit is its 30 hour battery life, which you can get three hours after just three minutes of charging.

The WH-1000XM5 are currently $398 at Amazon and comes in Silver and Black.

