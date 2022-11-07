November security patch hits Pixel 4a and newer

The November security patch is now rolling out to the Pixel 4a and newer, alongside an update that adds three small fixes to the Pixel 7 series.

Thankfully, Google fixes should help battery power for the Pixel 7 series. Previous reports indicated that the Pixel 7’s display has increased power consumption, and now Google’s update should improve this issue.

Battery & Charging

Fix for issue causing increased power consumption while certain apps installed *[Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a]

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue occasionally causing green display flicker in in certain conditions *[Pixel 7 & 7 Pro]

Optimizations for display power consumption to improve thermal performance in certain conditions *[Pixel 7 & 7 Pro]

System

Fix for the issue occasionally causing Photos app to crash when using certain editing features *[Pixel 7 & 7 Pro]

The security patch also came with 19 security issues resolved with vulnerabilities that range from moderate to critical.

The update is rolling out over the air and should hit your phone sooner than later.

Source: Google (2) Via: 9to5Google