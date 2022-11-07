iRobot’s early Black Friday deals discount vacuum and mop bundles

iRobot has gone live with its ‘Early access to Black Friday’ deals, so if you’ve been wanting to try a smart home cleaning solution, but the high price tag has been holding you off, this might be the deal for you.

Check out the deals below:

Wi-Fi Connected Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $799.99 (save $999.99)

Wi-Fi Connected Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum: $499.99 (save $749.99)

Wi-Fi Connected Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $1,099.99 (save $1,299.99)

Wi-Fi Connected Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $339.99 (save $369.99)

Roomba s9+ & Braava jet m6 Bundle: $1,499.98 (save $1,899.98)

Roomba i3+ EVO & Braava jet m6 Bundle: $1,124.98 (save $1,299.98)

Roomba j7+ & Braava jet m6 Bundle: $1,214.98 (save $1,599.98)

Roomba i3 EVO & Braava jet m6 Bundle: $899.98 (save $1,049.98)

Roomba j7 & Braava jet m6 Bundle: $944.98 (save $1,349.98)

iRobot H1 Handheld Vacuum & H1 Extension Kit Bundle: $209.98 (save $419.98)

iRobot H1 Handheld Vacuum: $164.99 (save $329.99)

Find all of iRobot’s Early Black Friday deals here.

Source: iRobot